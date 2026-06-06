Ukrainian soldiers neutralized almost 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

Since the beginning of this day, 183 combat clashes have been recorded on the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 6

Operational information as of 22:00 06.06.2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the aggressor carried out 46 air strikes, using 134 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,064 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,445 attacks from various types of weapons to fire on our positions and nearby settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy conducted 26 attacks. The occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Toretske, Sofiivka, Dorozhny, Vilny, Novy Donbas, Zapovedny, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynsky, Shevchenko, Hryshyn, Sergiivka, Kotlyny, Novopavlivka, and Udachny.

There are still two ongoing military clashes here.

According to preliminary data, 42 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today, and sixteen more people were injured.

Our soldiers neutralized:

one drone control point,

two artillery systems,

two units of automotive equipment,

four units of enemy special equipment.

Six vehicles, five guns, a multiple launch rocket system, and a drone control point were also damaged.