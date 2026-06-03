The AFU neutralized over 60 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU neutralized over 60 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

Since the beginning of this day, 215 fierce clashes have already erupted at the front.

Points of attention

  • High intensity of fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsky direction - the enemy carried out 27 attacks.
  • According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today, and another fourteen were wounded.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 3

Operational information as of 22:00 06/03/2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the aggressor carried out two missile strikes (firing two missiles) and 48 air strikes, dropping 149 guided bombs on Ukrainian soil. In addition, the invaders used 6,218 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,689 attacks with various types of weapons to attack our positions and peaceful cities and villages.

High intensity of fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction - the enemy conducted 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Vilny, Kucherovy Yar, Rodynske, Hryshyn, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Udachny.

There are currently three ongoing clashes here.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today, and another fourteen were wounded.

Our soldiers neutralized one enemy drone control point, six enemy vehicles, and five enemy special equipment.

Five vehicles, five pieces of special equipment, and one UAV control point were also damaged. In addition, 227 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed by electronic warfare means.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Situation in the Pokrovsk direction — the AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?