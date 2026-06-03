The AFU neutralized over 60 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

Since the beginning of this day, 215 fierce clashes have already erupted at the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 3

Operational information as of 22:00 06/03/2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the aggressor carried out two missile strikes (firing two missiles) and 48 air strikes, dropping 149 guided bombs on Ukrainian soil. In addition, the invaders used 6,218 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,689 attacks with various types of weapons to attack our positions and peaceful cities and villages.

High intensity of fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction - the enemy conducted 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Vilny, Kucherovy Yar, Rodynske, Hryshyn, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Udachny.

There are currently three ongoing clashes here.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today, and another fourteen were wounded.

Our soldiers neutralized one enemy drone control point, six enemy vehicles, and five enemy special equipment. Share

Five vehicles, five pieces of special equipment, and one UAV control point were also damaged. In addition, 227 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed by electronic warfare means.