Situation in the Pokrovsk direction — the AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders

In total, 228 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers, inflicting systematic fire damage.

Current situation on the Pokrovsk direction on May 29

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 63 air strikes, dropped 190 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 5,508 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 1,922 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 44 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Vilne, Toretske, Novye Shakhove, Shevchenko.

Four clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today 36 occupiers were eliminated and 18 wounded in this direction; three vehicles and six units of enemy special equipment, a fuel and ammunition depot, and a UAV control point were destroyed.

Damaged:

ten units of automotive equipment,

four units of special equipment,

multiple launch rocket system,

four artillery systems,

66 personnel shelters,

enemy UAV control point.