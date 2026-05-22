The AFU neutralized almost 50 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 166 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on May 22

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 52 air strikes, dropped 170 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,984 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,279 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Toretske, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne.

Two clashes are still ongoing. Share

According to preliminary estimates, 37 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today.

Four units of enemy vehicles and six units of special equipment were destroyed, three units of vehicles and three guns were damaged.

232 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.