The AFU neutralized almost 50 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 166 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.
Points of attention
- Over 166 combat clashes have occurred, with almost 50 occupiers neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The enemy conducted 52 air strikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and utilized 5,984 kamikaze drones in the ongoing conflict.
Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on May 22
Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy carried out 52 air strikes, dropped 170 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,984 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,279 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Toretske, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne.
According to preliminary estimates, 37 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today.
Four units of enemy vehicles and six units of special equipment were destroyed, three units of vehicles and three guns were damaged.
232 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-