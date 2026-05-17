The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 195 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 17

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 76 air strikes, dropped 201 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 4,851 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,994 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske and towards Myrne and Sergiyevka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 58 occupiers were eliminated and 16 wounded in this direction today.

Destroyed:

four units of automotive equipment,

two enemy infantry shelters.

Damaged:

three units of automotive equipment,

one UAV control point,

one gun,

98 enemy personnel shelters.