The AFU neutralized almost 100 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 144 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on May 10, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy engaged 5,002 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 1,541 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and towards the settlements of Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 72 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this direction today.

Two enemy vehicles and three special equipment units were destroyed, five vehicles, six guns and two drone control points were damaged. 242 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.