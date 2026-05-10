The AFU neutralized almost 100 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
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Ukraine
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The AFU neutralized almost 100 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

In total, 144 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • The AFU successfully neutralized almost 100 invaders in the Pokrovske direction, resulting in significant losses for the enemy forces.
  • A total of 144 combat clashes have occurred, with the Pokrovsky direction being the scene of intense engagements.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on May 10, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy engaged 5,002 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 1,541 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and towards the settlements of Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 72 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this direction today.

Two enemy vehicles and three special equipment units were destroyed, five vehicles, six guns and two drone control points were damaged. 242 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over 50 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized 59 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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