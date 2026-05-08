The AFU neutralized 59 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 200 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 8

Operational information as of 22:00 08.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel, and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers by inflicting systematic fire damage.

The enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 12 air strikes, dropped 55 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 4,936 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 1,265 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Muravka, Zatyshok, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne and in the direction of Sergiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 39 occupiers were eliminated and 20 wounded in this direction today.

Destroyed:

UAV control point,

two guns,

seven units of automotive equipment, two units of special equipment.

One artillery system, seven pieces of automotive equipment, one drone control point, and 120 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. 196 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.