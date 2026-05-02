Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over 50 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day

In total, 116 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 2

Operational information as of 22:00 05/02/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 47 air strikes, dropping 151 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,360 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,266 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 54 occupiers were eliminated and 24 were wounded in this direction today.

11 units of enemy vehicles and an artillery system were destroyed. Five units of enemy vehicles, 90 enemy shelters and three artillery systems were also damaged. 239 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.