The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 22 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, three of which were using MLRS.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position in the Ternovoye, Staritsa, and Okhrimivka areas six times. One of these attempts is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the direction of Kupyansk, Kindrashivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynovoye.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the direction of Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One of these assault operations is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the direction of Nikiforivka.