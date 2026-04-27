The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 76. The Pokrovsky direction remains the most active.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky direction remains the most active and intense on the front, with 29 attempts by the occupiers to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.
- A total of 76 attacks have been launched by the enemy in the last 24 hours on various fronts, with four ongoing assaults.
Current situation on the front on April 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 22 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, three of which were using MLRS.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position in the Ternovoye, Staritsa, and Okhrimivka areas six times. One of these attempts is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the direction of Kupyansk, Kindrashivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynovoye.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the direction of Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One of these assault operations is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the direction of Nikiforivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders launched seven attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pillya, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 29 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Bilytske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Novohrygorivka and Verbovye. One of the attacks is still ongoing. The settlements of Lisne, Novoselivka, and Pokrovske were subjected to airstrikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 13 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Dobropillya, Pryluky, Olenokostyantynivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Myrne, Zahirne. Two attacks are ongoing. Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa, Shyroke, Svoboda, Dolynka, Rivne, Novoselivka, and Lyubitske were subjected to air strikes.
The enemy did not conduct assault operations in the Orikhiv direction , but carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Chervona Krynytsia, Zaporozhets, and Novooleksandrivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted three assault operations in the areas of Belogrudy Island and Antonivskyi Bridge. One of them is still ongoing.
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