The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/15/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults towards Novoplatonivka.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk, and one clash is ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 49 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Shyykivka, Novoserhiivka, and Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Minkivka, Nykyforivka, and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, and Ivanivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrovgrad. The vicinity of the settlement of Pidhavrilivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Hulyaipil direction, nine attacks by the occupiers took place in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychne, Pryluky and towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Hulyaipilske, Staroukrainka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Charivne, and Kopany.

In the Orikhov direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the city of Orikhov.