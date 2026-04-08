The AFU neutralized over 100 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 131 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front on April 8

Operational information as of 22:00 04/08/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 40 air strikes, dropped 140 guided bombs. In addition, it used 4,510 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,678 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka.

One clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 76 occupiers were eliminated and 33 wounded in this direction today.

A ground robotic complex, one personnel shelter, four communication antennas, seven vehicles and 11 units of special enemy equipment were destroyed. Share

A tank, four artillery systems, seven pieces of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, six UAV control points, and 37 enemy infantry shelters were damaged.