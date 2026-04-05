Pokrovsky and Konstantinov directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 08:00 04/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes, dropped 275 guided bombs. In addition, it used 9,678 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,913 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 114 from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck a command post and two areas where the occupants' personnel were concentrated.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions over the past day, the enemy carried out 105 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Ambarne, and towards the settlement of Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Lyman.