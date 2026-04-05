Pokrovsky and Konstantinov directions remain the hottest on the front

The 1502nd day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front. In total, 149 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky and Konstantinov directions are the hottest zones on the front in Ukraine, witnessing intense combat clashes and significant losses for the enemy forces.
- Russian aggression has led to 149 combat clashes over the past 24 hours, with the defense forces successfully repelling attempts by the occupiers to advance into Ukrainian territory.
Current situation on the front on April 5
Operational information as of 08:00 04/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes, dropped 275 guided bombs. In addition, it used 9,678 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,913 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 114 from multiple rocket launchers.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions over the past day, the enemy carried out 105 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Ambarne, and towards the settlement of Bochkovo.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Novoosinove.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Lyman.
In the Slavyansk direction, during the past 24 hours, our defenders stopped three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonovka, and Yampol.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnograd, Novomykolaivka and towards the New Donbas.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovgrad, Sichneve, and Verbov.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 11 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychny, Hulyaipilsky, Pryluky, Olenokostyantynivka, and Myrny.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the Stepove settlement over the past day.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units stopped six enemy attacks near Belogruy Island and the Antoniv Bridge.
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