There have been 55 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 04.04.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 17 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoosinove.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Ambarne.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, seven of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 11 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnograd, and Novomykolaivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovgrad, Sichneve, and Verbov.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychny, Hulyaipilsky, Pryluky, Olenokostyantynivka, and Myrny. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhensky, Novoselivka, and Lyubytsky. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance in the area of the settlement of Stepove. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk and Hryhorivka.