The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 04/03/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike using four anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 61 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 12 of which were using MLRS. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried five times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Tsehelne, Vilcha, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice carried out assault operations in the areas of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Dibrova.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.