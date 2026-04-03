The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 62.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian Federation army from various directions in recent hours.
- The aggressive enemy used airstrikes, artillery, and missile systems in its attacks on Ukrainian positions.
Current situation on the front on April 3
Operational information as of 16:00 04/03/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike using four anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 61 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 12 of which were using MLRS. One combat engagement was recorded.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried five times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Tsehelne, Vilcha, and Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice carried out assault operations in the areas of Borivska Andriivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Dibrova.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Udachne, Kleban-Byk, Ivano-Pillya, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, and Kucheriv Yar. One attack is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 25 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk and Molodetske. One enemy assault operation is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Iskra, Sichneve, Krasnohirske, Stepovye, and Zlagoda. One enemy assault continues. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike in the Velykymykhaylivka area.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were seven attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Dobropillya, Pryluky, Hirky, and Varvarivka. Vozdvizhivka, Dolynka, Rivne, and Kopany were subjected to airstrikes.
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- Додати до обраного
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