The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 128 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 04/03/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out three missile strikes using 37 missiles and 40 air strikes, dropping 140 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,531 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,663 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded in this direction today.

An occupant shelter and ten units of motor vehicles were destroyed; 14 shelters, three guns, and one unit of motor transport were damaged.