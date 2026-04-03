The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

In total, 128 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • Over 70 invaders were neutralized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pokrovske direction, with 128 combat clashes reported throughout the day.
  • The enemy launched 30 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction, attempting to advance in multiple settlements, resulting in the elimination of 53 occupiers and 22 wounded individuals.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 04/03/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out three missile strikes using 37 missiles and 40 air strikes, dropping 140 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,531 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,663 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded in this direction today.

An occupant shelter and ten units of motor vehicles were destroyed; 14 shelters, three guns, and one unit of motor transport were damaged.

237 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army wants to form a cauldron in the Pokrovsky direction
The situation in the Pokrovsky direction - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction
CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?