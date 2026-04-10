The AFU have repelled the Russian occupiers in over 60 clashes since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.04.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ten combat clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , four of which are still ongoing; in addition, the enemy carried out 84 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 32 of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kolodyazne, Starytsia, and Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, four enemy assaults have taken place near the settlements of Nadiya, Zarichne, and Olhivka, and one clash is still ongoing.