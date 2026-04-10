The AFU have repelled the Russian occupiers in over 60 clashes since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled over 60 attacks by Russian occupiers in numerous clashes since the beginning of the day.
- Multiple launch rocket systems and air strikes were used by the enemy in various directions of the front, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, and South-Slobozhansk.
Current situation on the front on April 10
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.04.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ten combat clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , four of which are still ongoing; in addition, the enemy carried out 84 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 32 of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kolodyazne, Starytsia, and Prylipka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Novoplatonivka.
In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, four enemy assaults have taken place near the settlements of Nadiya, Zarichne, and Olhivka, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out twelve attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Ivano-Frankivka, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried twelve times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Hryshyne, Filiya, and Novosergiyevka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Kalynivske and Verbov. The vicinity of the settlement of Kolomiytsy was subjected to an air strike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Varvarivka, Hulyaipilske, Staroukrainka, Charivne, and Zaliznychne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivska, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, and Rizdvyanka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Orikhiv.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted three futile offensive actions towards the Antoniv Bridge.
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