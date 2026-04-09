Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 04/09/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two assault operations are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the Nikiforivka area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibovo, and Lyman. All three assault operations are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the areas of Petropavlivka and Novoosynovoye.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its position in the area of Vovchanskiye Khutory. One attack is ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two airstrikes using three anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 47 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of MLRS.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 18 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. Three enemy assault operations are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times towards the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Vorone, and Zlagoda. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike in the Oleksandrivka area.

In the Hulyaipil direction, there were ten attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zaliznychny, Hulyaipil, Varvarivka, Girky, Hulyaipilsky, and Staroukrainka. Vozdvizhivka, Tsvitkove, Viktorivka, Zelena Dibrova, Krynivka, Samiylivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, and Lyubitske were subjected to air strikes. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations and carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Balabyne.