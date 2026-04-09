The AFU destroyed another 1,040 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 1,040 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2026, amount to about 1,307,540 people, including 1,040 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army has faced significant combat losses in the ongoing war with Ukraine, with over 1,300,000 troops affected since the invasion began.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine recently destroyed 1,040 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,847 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,370 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 39,689 (+64),

  • MLRS — 1,724 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,341 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 227,539 (+2,238),

  • cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 88,332 (+229),

  • special equipment — 4,119 (+2).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

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The AFU destroyed another 1,180 occupiers and 61 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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The AFU destroyed 2 control points of the Russian Army UAVs
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 8, 2026
Category
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Publication date
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The AFU neutralized over 100 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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