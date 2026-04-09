The AFU destroyed another 1,040 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2026, amount to about 1,307,540 people, including 1,040 people over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,847 (+1),

armored combat vehicles — 24,370 (+2),

artillery systems — 39,689 (+64),

MLRS — 1,724 (+1),

air defense systems — 1,341 (+0),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 227,539 (+2,238),

cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 88,332 (+229),

special equipment — 4,119 (+2).

The data is being refined.