The AFU have engaged in 112 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Gay, Stavky, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Lyman. Six assault operations are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations in the areas of Radkivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynovoye, and Novoplatonivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position four times in the areas of Izbitsky, Starytsia, and Zybyne. One of these attempts is ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked six times, carrying out 60 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 14 of which were using MLRS.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the direction of Minkivka, Nykyforivka, Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Markovye. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders launched 17 attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol'ya, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Raiske, Novopavlivka, and Toretske. Three of these attempts to advance are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 46 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne and Molodetske. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivske direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Oleksandrivskegrad, Kalynivske, and Sosnivka. The settlement of Pokrovske was subjected to an airstrike.

In the Hulyaipil direction, there were seven attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Dobropillya, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Olenokostyantynivka, and Hulyaipilske. Charivne, Lyubytske, Tsvitkove, Girke, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Svyatopetrivka were subjected to airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is carrying out one attack towards Primorske and has carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mykylsk, Zarechny, and Komyshuvakha.