The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two combat clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its position in the direction of Novoplatonivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, four enemy assaults have taken place since the beginning of the day towards Stavky and Lyman. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the Yampol area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Nikiforivka.