The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 54 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their positions.
- The aggressor, Russian invaders, have carried out assaults, shelling, and air strikes in multiple directions, indicating a significant escalation of aggression in the conflict.
Current situation on the front on April 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two combat clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its position in the direction of Novoplatonivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, four enemy assaults have taken place since the beginning of the day towards Stavky and Lyman. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the Yampol area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Nikiforivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka and towards Novopavlivka. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 13 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Kalynivske, Verbovye, and Oleksandrivka. Velykymykhaylivka, Kolomiytsy, Andriyivka, and Fedorivske were hit by airstrikes. One battle is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Svyatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka and in the area of the settlements of Varvarivka, Pryluky, Tsvitkove. One battle is ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Nizhenka, Zirnytsia, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, and Lyubitske.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted three futile assault operations in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
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