The AFU destroyed another 1,100 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems
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Ukraine
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The AFU destroyed another 1,100 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,315,070 people, of which 1,100 people were killed in the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,100 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems in the recent combat operations.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 16, 2026, have reached approximately 1,315,070 individuals.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,866 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,391 (+1),

  • artillery systems — 40,046 (+43),

  • MLRS — 1,738 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,347 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 240,598 (+1,357),

  • cruise missiles — 4,537 (+20),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 89,761 (+208),

  • special equipment — 4,126 (+1).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU eliminated 105 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day
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The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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The AFU eliminated over 60 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsky direction

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