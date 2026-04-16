The AFU destroyed another 1,100 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,315,070 people, of which 1,100 people were killed in the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,866 (+2),

armored combat vehicles — 24,391 (+1),

artillery systems — 40,046 (+43),

MLRS — 1,738 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,347 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 240,598 (+1,357),

cruise missiles — 4,537 (+20),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 89,761 (+208),

special equipment — 4,126 (+1).

The data is being refined.