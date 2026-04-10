The AFU eliminated 105 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 148 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army at the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on April 10

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on April 10, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 54 air strikes, dropped 167 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,337 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,187 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched twenty attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Ivanivka, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Filiya and Novosergiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 105 occupiers were eliminated and 78 were wounded in this direction today. Share

Seven vehicles and six special equipment, as well as one enemy fuel and lubricants storage warehouse, were destroyed.

Four guns, twelve pieces of automotive equipment, and three enemy infantry shelters were damaged.

302 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.