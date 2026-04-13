The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 13, 2026, amount to about 1,312,140 people, including 960 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 960 Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops estimated at 1,312,140 since the invasion began in 2022.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant losses in tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more, as the conflict continues to unfold.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russians also lost:

  • tanks — 11,861 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,386 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 39,915 (+44),

  • MLRS — 1,728 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,346 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 235,394 (+1,528),

  • cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 89,099 (+185),

  • special equipment — 4,123 (+2).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized over 100 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed another 1,040 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 105 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?