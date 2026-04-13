The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 13, 2026, amount to about 1,312,140 people, including 960 people over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 960 Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops estimated at 1,312,140 since the invasion began in 2022.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant losses in tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more, as the conflict continues to unfold.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russians also lost:
tanks — 11,861 (+2),
armored combat vehicles — 24,386 (+2),
artillery systems — 39,915 (+44),
MLRS — 1,728 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,346 (+1),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 350 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 235,394 (+1,528),
cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 89,099 (+185),
special equipment — 4,123 (+2).
The data is being refined.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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