The AFU eliminated over 60 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction within 24 hours

In total, 133 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on April 15

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/15/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used three missiles, carried out 50 air strikes, dropped 137 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 5,645 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2,380 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Ivanivka.

Three clashes are still ongoing. Share

According to preliminary estimates, 62 occupiers were eliminated and 15 were wounded in this direction today.

Five vehicles and seven special equipment were destroyed, one self-propelled artillery installation, three artillery systems, one vehicle and 19 enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

76 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.