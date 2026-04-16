The AFU have repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 41 times.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian army in various directions.
- The enemy carried out 46 attacks using rocket systems, targeting settlements and defense positions.
Current situation on the front on April 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 46 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Symynivka and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Podoli.
The enemy has not carried out any active operations in the Lymansky and Slavyansky directions since the beginning of the day.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Minkivka and Nykyforivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, and Kotlyne. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Kalynivske. The settlements of Pidhavrilivka, Velykymykhaylivka, and Pokrovske were hit by airstrikes.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Hulyaipol, Staroukrainka, Zarichne, and Tsvitkove. One battle is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivska, Kopany, Vasylivske, Tavriyske, and Rivne.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted three futile assault operations in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Belogrudy Island.
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