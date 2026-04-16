The AFU have repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 46 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Symynivka and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Podoli.

The enemy has not carried out any active operations in the Lymansky and Slavyansky directions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Minkivka and Nykyforivka.