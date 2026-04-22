The AFU have repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 49 times.
Points of attention
- Russian troops carried out 49 attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions, but all enemy attacks were successfully repelled.
- Defense Forces defended crops in Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, and other settlements from enemy attacks.
Current situation on the front on April 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and in addition, it carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka. One clash with the enemy is still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one enemy assault in the direction of the settlement of Drobysheve.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Nikiforivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultynye, Ivanopil', and Illinivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 20 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Kucherovy Yar. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once attacked in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrograd.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, and Tsvitkove. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kopany, Hulyaipol, Staroukrainka, Tymoshivka, Tsvitkove, and Dolynka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced towards the settlement of Novoandreyevka. In addition, it carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Novorozivka, Yasna Polyana, and Yurkivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-