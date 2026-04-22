The AFU have repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and in addition, it carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka. One clash with the enemy is still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one enemy assault in the direction of the settlement of Drobysheve.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Nikiforivka area.