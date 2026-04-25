There have been 62 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lymansky direction, four enemy assaults have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova, Stavky, and Seredne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Kucherivka. One clash with the enemy is still ongoing.

In the South-Slobozhansky, Slavyansky and Prydniprovsky directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has twice carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Zybyne. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy launched two attacks on Defense Forces positions in the areas of Ozerne and Yampil.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 22 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovgrad, Sichneve, and Zlagoda.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eleven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Hulyaipil, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, Hulyaipilske and Charivne, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Kopany and Novoselivka. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Kopany, Shyroke, Hirke, Samiylivka, Charivne, Hulyaipilske, Novoselivka.