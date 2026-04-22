The AFU eliminated 65 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 127 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on April 22

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 44 air strikes, dropped 151 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,650 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,362 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Rodynske, Filiya, Shevchenko, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Kucherovy Yar.

According to preliminary estimates, 65 occupiers were eliminated and 24 were wounded in this direction today.

Three vehicles and 15 special equipment units were destroyed, three personnel shelters were damaged, four guns, seven vehicles and one special equipment unit were damaged.