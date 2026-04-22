The AFU eliminated 65 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day
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Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated 65 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

In total, 127 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • 127 combat clashes have occurred at the front since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • AFU troops eliminated 65 occupiers and recorded 24 wounded in the ongoing conflict.
  • The enemy carried out 44 air strikes, dropped 151 guided bombs, and used 5,650 kamikaze drones in the Pokrovsky direction.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on April 22

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 44 air strikes, dropped 151 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,650 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,362 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Rodynske, Filiya, Shevchenko, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Kucherovy Yar.

According to preliminary estimates, 65 occupiers were eliminated and 24 were wounded in this direction today.

Three vehicles and 15 special equipment units were destroyed, three personnel shelters were damaged, four guns, seven vehicles and one special equipment unit were damaged.

143 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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The AFU eliminated over 70 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
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