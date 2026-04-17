The Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Hrekivka and towards Lyman.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the area of Vovchanskiye Khutory.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 47 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 10 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Muravka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the direction of Kalynivske and Oleksandrovgrad. Kolomyia was hit by an airstrike. One battle is ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Hulyaipilske, Zelene, Zaliznychne and in the Hulyaipil area. One battle is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Kopany, Rivne, Barvinivka, and Lyubitske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Stepnohirsk.