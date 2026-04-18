The AFU eliminated over 70 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 135 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on April 18

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on April 18, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the enemy carried out 47 air strikes, dropped 135 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 6,140 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2,553 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 72 occupiers were eliminated and 20 were wounded in this direction today. Share

Seven units of automobiles and three units of special equipment, three electronic warfare devices were destroyed; two artillery systems, four units of automobiles and 14 personnel shelters were damaged.