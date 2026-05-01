Ukrainian fighters eliminated 71 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day

In total, 114 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 71 occupiers and wounded 21 in the Pokrovsky direction during the day.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, including enemy air strikes and drone attacks.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 1
Operational information as of 22:00 05/01/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel, and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers by inflicting systematic fire damage.
The enemy carried out 53 air strikes, dropped 167 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,058 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,425 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
According to preliminary estimates, 71 occupiers were eliminated and 21 were wounded in this direction today.
One multiple launch rocket system, 8 units of enemy vehicles and 8 units of special equipment, and one cannon were destroyed.
Damaged:
one tank,
three guns,
one armored combat vehicle,
five units of automotive equipment,
three drone control points.
272 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Додати до обраного
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