Ukrainian fighters neutralized over 80 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
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Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian fighters neutralized over 80 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsk direction
Читати українською

In total, 125 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks.
  • According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 32 were wounded in this direction today.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched a total of two missile strikes at the front, using 48 missiles, carried out 44 air strikes, dropped 132 guided bombs. In addition, it involved 5,863 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,246 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Bilytske, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 32 were wounded in this direction today.

Four vehicles and four special equipment were destroyed, 11 guns, nine vehicles and one special equipment were damaged.

230 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
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The AFU eliminated over 70 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 65 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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