Ukrainian fighters neutralized over 80 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 125 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched a total of two missile strikes at the front, using 48 missiles, carried out 44 air strikes, dropped 132 guided bombs. In addition, it involved 5,863 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,246 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Bilytske, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 32 were wounded in this direction today. Share

Four vehicles and four special equipment were destroyed, 11 guns, nine vehicles and one special equipment were damaged.