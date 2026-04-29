The AFU eliminated 55 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day

Since the beginning of this day, 137 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on April 29

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched one missile strike — using two missiles, carried out 49 air strikes — dropping 155 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 4,642 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2,476 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Dorozhne, Kucheriv Yar and in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Nykanorivka, Rivne, Molodetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne.

One clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 55 occupiers were eliminated and 10 were wounded in this direction today.

Destroyed:

three units of automotive equipment,

two units of special equipment.

One gun, five pieces of automotive equipment, and 68 enemy infantry shelters were damaged. Share

115 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.