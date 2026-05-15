The AFU neutralized almost 120 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 221 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 15

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/15/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes using two missiles, 55 air strikes — dropping 155 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,453 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,187 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Zatyshok, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiya, Hannivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 89 occupiers were eliminated and 27 were wounded in this direction today. Share

Four units of automotive equipment and one gun were destroyed. Two units of automotive equipment, 123 shelters, one UAV control point and two enemy guns were also damaged. 221 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.