The AFU neutralized 45 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
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Ukraine
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The AFU neutralized 45 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

In total, 177 combat clashes took place on the front on May 20.

Points of attention

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 45 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction and eliminated enemy special equipment.
  • The enemy carried out 25 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troops' positions in the Pokrovsky direction.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 20

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 72 air strikes, dropped 230 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 5,558 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2,297 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. Two clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 32 occupiers were eliminated and 13 wounded in this direction today.

One artillery system, two vehicles, and three units of enemy special equipment were destroyed.

Two units of automotive equipment, six guns, and 72 enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

228 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed.

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The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
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