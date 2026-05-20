The Hulyaipil and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out one air strike, dropped two guided bombs, and carried out 38 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa area.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five attacks near Kostyantynivka, Toretskoye, and Kucherovy Yar. Two clashes are still ongoing.