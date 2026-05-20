The Hulyaipil and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 38 times.
Points of attention
- The Hulyaipil and Pokrov directions are the hottest areas on the front in Ukraine as the Russian aggressor attacks Defense Forces positions.
- Russian invaders conducted a total of 38 attacks on settlements and troops' positions, including the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on May 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Three clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out one air strike, dropped two guided bombs, and carried out 38 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa area.
In the Lyman direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five attacks near Kostyantynivka, Toretskoye, and Kucherovy Yar. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 10 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. One clash is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivkagrad and Kalynivske.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks towards the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, Olenokostyantynivka, and Charivne. Four clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted one offensive operation in the Shcherbaky area.
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