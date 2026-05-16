The AFU report the destruction of 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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The AFU report the destruction of 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 16, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on May 15, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, two UAV control points, one warehouse, and another important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated into a full-scale war since 1543.
  • The ongoing clashes at the frontlines and the use of various military tactics, including missile strikes and air attacks, continue in the region.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 16, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/16/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,347,620 (+1,230) people

  • tanks — 11,937 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,574 (+5) units.

  • artillery systems — 42,133 (+48) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,381 (+2) units.

  • aircraft — 436 (+1) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,397 (+9) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 293,323 (+1,865) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 96,793 (+253) units.

  • special equipment — 4,191 (+7) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes using two missiles and 89 air strikes, dropping 270 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,153 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,027 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 55 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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