Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 269 targets eliminated

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 15-16, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 294 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody simulator drones. The air defense forces managed to neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the sky, urging everyone to follow safety rules and unite for victory against the ongoing enemy threat.
- Stay updated on the evolving situation between Russia and Ukraine and the efforts of Ukrainian defense forces in safeguarding the country's airspace.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 15.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as falling debris at 9 locations.
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