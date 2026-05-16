Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 269 targets eliminated

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 15-16, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 294 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody simulator drones. The air defense forces managed to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 15.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 269 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and Parody type simulator drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country. Share

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as falling debris at 9 locations.