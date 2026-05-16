30 civilians injured in Sumy and Kherson regions as a result of Russian strikes

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. In Sumy and Kherson regions, local authorities report at least 30 casualties and one death.
Points of attention
- The consequences of the Russian drone strikes in Putyvl community and residential sectors of Shostka and Trostyanets reveal a grim reality of the ongoing conflict.
- Authorities continue to document the extent of destruction caused by Russian invaders, including burnt houses and outbuildings, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid.
Russia's attacks on Sumy and Kherson regions — what are the consequences?
According to the latest data, one civilian was killed and 23 others were injured in the Kherson region.
The Russian occupiers again struck at social infrastructure, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and 19 private homes.
In addition, it is indicated that the invaders damaged an administrative building, an ambulance, minibuses, and private cars.
The Sumy OVA reports that 7 civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the territory of the region over the past 24 hours.
Moreover, it is indicated that local authorities recorded destruction and damage to private homes, cars, and civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.
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