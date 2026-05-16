The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, has publicly addressed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. He made it clear that the illegitimate Belarusian president will face retribution for helping Russia kill Ukrainian civilians.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko's regime shows signs of provocation and preparation for war, raising concerns about further escalation in the region.
- The threat issued by Magyar underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential consequences of Lukashenko's involvement.
Magyar threatened Lukashenko — what is known
In his address, the SBS commander called the Belarusian dictator quite symbolically and ironically — “Minsk Gauleiter Lukashescu!”
Robert "Magyar" Brody made it clear that he and his soldiers record the flight of every Russian "shaheed" who uses the corridors of Belarus to head to Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was doing everything possible to drag Belarus into war.
Moreover, repeated provocations by the Lukashenko regime have already been recorded.
The Belarusian dictator himself also stated that he was preparing for war, but did not specify who he was going to fight.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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