The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, has publicly addressed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. He made it clear that the illegitimate Belarusian president will face retribution for helping Russia kill Ukrainian civilians.

Magyar threatened Lukashenko — what is known

In his address, the SBS commander called the Belarusian dictator quite symbolically and ironically — “Minsk Gauleiter Lukashescu!”

Robert "Magyar" Brody made it clear that he and his soldiers record the flight of every Russian "shaheed" who uses the corridors of Belarus to head to Ukraine.

… every single one of your frictions and military-tinged devilry… You can twir your mustache on camera as much as you want and lie to your intimidated people about “neutrality,” but your limbs are already up to your shoulders in the bloody stew of murders of Ukrainian civilians. The next track: corridor for murderers = complicity = cash register. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was doing everything possible to drag Belarus into war.

Moreover, repeated provocations by the Lukashenko regime have already been recorded.