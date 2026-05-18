The AFU have engaged in 71 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 26 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position in the Prylipka and Grafske areas three times. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the direction of Stavky, Zarechny, Drobyshevy, and Ozerny. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to improve their position towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kalenkypy.