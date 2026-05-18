The AFU have engaged in 71 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day
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Ukraine
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The AFU have engaged in 71 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 71.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have faced 71 attacks by occupiers in various directions, including Kursk, Prylipka, and Petropavlivka.
  • Russian invaders have conducted assaults in multiple directions, with ongoing attacks in several areas.

Current situation on the front on May 18

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 26 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

  • In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position in the Prylipka and Grafske areas three times. One of these attacks is ongoing.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations towards Petropavlivka.

  • In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the direction of Stavky, Zarechny, Drobyshevy, and Ozerny. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

  • On the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to improve their position towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kalenkypy.

  • In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Pol'ya, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 25 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, and Filiya. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

  • In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Voronny. The assault operation continues.

  • In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 15 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Charivne, Novy Zaporizhzhia, Tsvitkiv, Rivne, Zaliznychne, and Staroukrainka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

  • In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Antonivka and Belogrudy Island.

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