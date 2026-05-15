There have been 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/15/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 30 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops. One enemy assault action was recorded.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried eight times to improve its position in the areas of Izbitsky, Starytsia, Ternova, Lyman, Synelnykovye, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault operation towards Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the direction of Stavki, Novosergiyevka, Druzhelyubivka, Zarechny, Lyman, Dibrova, and Yampol. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers are trying to improve their position towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. The attack continues.