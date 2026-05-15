There have been 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has been 80.
Points of attention
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were 80 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with numerous attacks by the aggressor.
- In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position in the areas of Izbitsky, Starytsia, Ternova, Lyman and others.
- The enemy launched attacks on settlements and troop positions in many areas, indicating a tense situation at the front.
Current situation on the front on May 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/15/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 30 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops. One enemy assault action was recorded.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried eight times to improve its position in the areas of Izbitsky, Starytsia, Ternova, Lyman, Synelnykovye, and Novovasylivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault operation towards Kindrashivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the direction of Stavki, Novosergiyevka, Druzhelyubivka, Zarechny, Lyman, Dibrova, and Yampol. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers are trying to improve their position towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. The attack continues.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipilla, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Toretske and Vilne. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 26 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Zatyshok, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Filiya. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Dobropillya.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 19 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Pryluky, Zlagoda, Dobropillya, Novy Zaporizhzhia, Pryvillya, Zaliznychny, Tsvitkiv, Vozdvizhivka, Staroukrainka, Charivnye, and Hulyaipillya. One of these attacks is ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked towards the Antoniv Bridge.
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