The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 68 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 68 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 14, 2026 amount to about 1,345,240 people, including 1,060 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops have suffered enormous losses in Ukraine, with total combat losses exceeding 1,345,240 people since the invasion began.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been successful in destroying 1,060 occupiers and 68 Russian artillery systems, contributing to the significant equipment losses of the Russian army.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army has lost a

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,931 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,557 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 42,053 (+68),

  • MLRS — 1,787 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,379 (+3),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 352 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,381 (+6),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 289,678 (+2,319),

  • cruise missiles — 4,585 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 96,355 (+213),

  • special equipment — 4,183 (+2).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU report neutralization of another 1,020 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 12, 2026
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?