The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 68 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 14, 2026 amount to about 1,345,240 people, including 1,060 people over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Russian troops have suffered enormous losses in Ukraine, with total combat losses exceeding 1,345,240 people since the invasion began.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been successful in destroying 1,060 occupiers and 68 Russian artillery systems, contributing to the significant equipment losses of the Russian army.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army has lost a
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,931 (+3),
armored combat vehicles — 24,557 (+3),
artillery systems — 42,053 (+68),
MLRS — 1,787 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,379 (+3),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 352 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,381 (+6),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 289,678 (+2,319),
cruise missiles — 4,585 (+0),
ships/boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 96,355 (+213),
special equipment — 4,183 (+2).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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