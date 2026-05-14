The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 68 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 14, 2026 amount to about 1,345,240 people, including 1,060 people over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,931 (+3),

armored combat vehicles — 24,557 (+3),

artillery systems — 42,053 (+68),

MLRS — 1,787 (+1),

air defense systems — 1,379 (+3),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 352 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,381 (+6),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 289,678 (+2,319),

cruise missiles — 4,585 (+0),

ships/boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 96,355 (+213),

special equipment — 4,183 (+2).

The data is being refined.