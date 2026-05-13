The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 62 times.
Points of attention
- Over 60 attacks by the Russian army have been repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the day.
- The Defense Forces successfully defended multiple directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper.
Current situation on the front on May 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One battle took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 47 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out one air strike using three guided bombs.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders today stopped an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invaders' attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Drobysheve was unsuccessful.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Nikiforivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 19 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Zlagoda, Pryvillya, Vozdvyzhenska, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Stepnohirsk.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
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