The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One battle took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 47 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out one air strike using three guided bombs.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders today stopped an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders' attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Drobysheve was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Nikiforivka.