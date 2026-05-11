The AFU repelled 180 assaults by the Russian army on 12 front lines during the day

The 1,538th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. In total, 180 combat clashes were recorded during May 10.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 180 assaults by the Russian army on 12 front lines, showcasing resilience and strength in the face of large-scale armed aggression.
- The enemy utilized 8,037 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,380 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops in a single day, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on May 11
Yesterday, the enemy used 8,037 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,380 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 25 from multiple launch rocket systems.
Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck one control point and four enemy artillery systems.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions over the past day, nine clashes took place, the enemy carried out 61 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including ten using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, Prylipka, Lyman, and Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the Kurylivka and Kivsharivka areas.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka Druh, Minkivka, and in the direction of Zapovedne.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Ivano-Frankivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and towards the settlements of Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novooleksandrivka.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Radisne and Oleksandrograd.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 18 attacks by the occupiers took place in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Charivne, Hulyaipole, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka, and Hulyaipilske.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Stepnohirsk over the past day.
In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 920 people. The enemy also lost four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 76 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, nine ground robotic complexes, 1,577 unmanned aerial vehicles, 231 vehicles and two units of special equipment.
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- Додати до обраного
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