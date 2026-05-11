The AFU repelled 180 assaults by the Russian army on 12 front lines during the day

Yesterday, the enemy used 8,037 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,380 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 25 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck one control point and four enemy artillery systems.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions over the past day, nine clashes took place, the enemy carried out 61 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including ten using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, Prylipka, Lyman, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the Kurylivka and Kivsharivka areas.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka Druh, Minkivka, and in the direction of Zapovedne.