The AFU have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 60 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army, successfully repelling attacks on Defense Forces' positions.
- Ongoing clashes were reported in various directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, and Hulyaipil directions.
Current situation on the front on May 10
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One of the nine clashes that took place today is ongoing in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In addition, the enemy carried out 41 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, ten of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, and Krasne Pershe. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched five assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and Ivano-Frankivsk. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 24 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and in the direction of the settlements of Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novooleksandrivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrovgrad.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka, and Hulyaipilske.
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