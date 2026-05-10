The AFU have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the nine clashes that took place today is ongoing in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In addition, the enemy carried out 41 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, ten of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, and Krasne Pershe. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched five assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.