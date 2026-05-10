Ukrainian Armed Forces report the elimination of another 840 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Armed Forces report the elimination of another 840 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

On May 9, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 75 artillery systems, 227 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, and also successfully eliminated another 840 Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Despite the declared 'silence regime', the enemy used kamikaze drones and carried out attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, highlighting the challenges faced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • The updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provide crucial insights into the dynamics of the conflict and the efforts being made to defend against the enemy forces.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 10, 2026

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 10.05.26 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,341,110 (+840) people

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,544 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 41,787 (+75) units.

  • MLRS — 1,782 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,373 (+2) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,362 (+11) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 282,697 (+1,489) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 95,479 (+227) units.

  • special equipment — 4,176 (+3) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the declared "silence regime", on May 9, the enemy used 7,704 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,021 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense destroyed all drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Not a single Russian drone reached its target
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
8 people injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Consequences of Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I love Ukraine." A new photo with Peter Magyar has conquered the Internet
Ukraine and Hungary got a chance to improve relations

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?