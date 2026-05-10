Ukrainian Armed Forces report the elimination of another 840 Russian occupiers

On May 9, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 75 artillery systems, 227 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, and also successfully eliminated another 840 Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 10, 2026

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 10.05.26 were approximately

personnel — about 1,341,110 (+840) people

armored combat vehicles — 24,544 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 41,787 (+75) units.

MLRS — 1,782 (+2) units.

air defense systems — 1,373 (+2) units.

ground robotic complexes — 1,362 (+11) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 282,697 (+1,489) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 95,479 (+227) units.

special equipment — 4,176 (+3) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the declared "silence regime", on May 9, the enemy used 7,704 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,021 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems.