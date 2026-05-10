"I love Ukraine." A new photo with Peter Magyar has conquered the Internet
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Politics
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"I love Ukraine." A new photo with Peter Magyar has conquered the Internet

Ukraine and Hungary got a chance to improve relations
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 9, Peter Magyar became the new Prime Minister of Hungary, and his government has already begun work. Against the backdrop of this historic event, which marked the fall of Viktor Orbán's regime, Roland Zeber, a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, published a bright and symbolic photo with the new leader of Hungary.

Points of attention

  • The call for no conflicts, resentments, or barriers between Ukraine and Hungary emphasizes the importance of open and constructive dialogue for cooperation.
  • This historic event presents a chance for Ukraine and Hungary to build a stronger foundation for bilateral relations based on respect and collaboration.

Ukraine and Hungary got a chance to improve relations

Deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council Roland Zeber congratulated the new leader of Hungary, Peter Magyar, on taking office.

In addition, for the first time, he publicly showed their joint photo against the background of the inscription "I love Ukraine."

According to Ceber, he took this photo 2 years ago and immediately told Magyar that he would publish it only when he became Prime Minister of Hungary.

You then replied: "God grant that it may be so." And today is a historic day. I sincerely congratulate you, Mr. Prime Minister of Hungary, your entire team, all of Hungary, and the Hungarian people on this important event.

Roland Zeber

Roland Zeber

Deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council

Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Photo: facebook.com/roland.tseber)

Against this background, Tseber also added that Ukraine has always respected and still respects the Hungarian people.

"We want there to be no conflicts, no resentments, and no artificial barriers between Ukraine and Hungary, but mutual respect, dialogue, partnership, and concrete results for people. Ukraine is ready for cooperation. Ukraine is ready for an honest, open, and constructive dialogue," the deputy emphasized.

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