"I love Ukraine." A new photo with Peter Magyar has conquered the Internet

On May 9, Peter Magyar became the new Prime Minister of Hungary, and his government has already begun work. Against the backdrop of this historic event, which marked the fall of Viktor Orbán's regime, Roland Zeber, a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, published a bright and symbolic photo with the new leader of Hungary.

Ukraine and Hungary got a chance to improve relations

Deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council Roland Zeber congratulated the new leader of Hungary, Peter Magyar, on taking office.

In addition, for the first time, he publicly showed their joint photo against the background of the inscription "I love Ukraine."

According to Ceber, he took this photo 2 years ago and immediately told Magyar that he would publish it only when he became Prime Minister of Hungary.

You then replied: "God grant that it may be so." And today is a historic day. I sincerely congratulate you, Mr. Prime Minister of Hungary, your entire team, all of Hungary, and the Hungarian people on this important event. Roland Zeber Deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council

Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Photo: facebook.com/roland.tseber)

Against this background, Tseber also added that Ukraine has always respected and still respects the Hungarian people.