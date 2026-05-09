Peter Magyar becomes new Prime Minister of Hungary

On May 9, the new government of Hungary, led by Peter Magyar, was officially sworn in and officially began work. Viktor Orbán's team resigned.

Magyar is the new leader of Hungary

Immediately after taking the oath, Peter Magyar delivered his first speech in parliament.

According to him, the new government received a mandate from the Hungarian people to "open a new chapter" in the life of the country.

Magyar made it clear that Hungary now yearns for "a freer, more humane, more hopeful era."

As the new prime minister noted, his team promises to ensure that "what unites us is stronger than what divides us."

Hungarian journalists note that the square in front of the parliament is completely filled with people who have come to celebrate the fall of Viktor Orban's regime.

Earlier, Magyar announced a "grand party" on this occasion, which should last a whole day.