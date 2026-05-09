Peter Magyar becomes new Prime Minister of Hungary
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Peter Magyar becomes new Prime Minister of Hungary

Peter Magyar
Magyar is the new leader of Hungary
Читати українською

On May 9, the new government of Hungary, led by Peter Magyar, was officially sworn in and officially began work. Viktor Orbán's team resigned.

Points of attention

  • The return of the EU flag to the parliament building signifies a shift in Hungary's approach to European relations under the new government.
  • Peter Magyar's inaugural speech in parliament sets the tone for a new direction in Hungarian politics, emphasizing unity and progress.

Magyar is the new leader of Hungary

Immediately after taking the oath, Peter Magyar delivered his first speech in parliament.

According to him, the new government received a mandate from the Hungarian people to "open a new chapter" in the life of the country.

Magyar made it clear that Hungary now yearns for "a freer, more humane, more hopeful era."

As the new prime minister noted, his team promises to ensure that "what unites us is stronger than what divides us."

Hungarian journalists note that the square in front of the parliament is completely filled with people who have come to celebrate the fall of Viktor Orban's regime.

Earlier, Magyar announced a "grand party" on this occasion, which should last a whole day.

Before that, at the inaugural session of the parliament, a speaker of the legislative body was elected; one of her first decisions was to return the EU flag to the building.

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