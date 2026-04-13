The leader of the opposition party "Tisa" Peter Magyar, who won the parliamentary elections in Hungary, told how he plans to build relations with Russia and Vladimir Putin. Yes, he does not deny energy dependence on Russia and believes that Hungary will have to negotiate.
Points of attention
- Peter Magyar, the leader of the opposition party in Hungary, acknowledges the country's energy dependence on Russia and expresses readiness to negotiate with Vladimir Putin.
- Magyar emphasizes that while negotiations with Russia are necessary, Hungary will not engage in forming a friendship with the country.
Peter Magyar is ready to negotiate with Putin on energy resources
He stated this immediately after winning the parliamentary elections.
At the same time, he emphasized that, even despite the need for negotiations with the Russian Federation, "we will not become friends."
Magyar also stated that in Hungary "no one wants a pro-Ukrainian government, everyone wants a pro-Hungarian one."
After his election victory, Magyar called on the country's current president and the entire state apparatus to immediately resign. According to him, Hungary will stop the "balancing" policy that Viktor Orbán has promoted for years and focus on strengthening defense capabilities within the Alliance.
At the same time, Politico wrote that Magyar opposes sending Hungarian weapons or money to Kyiv, as well as accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU. He promised to put the issue to a referendum, which effectively means delaying the process, given the strong anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Hungarian society.
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